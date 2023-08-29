Bills’ Von Miller to miss at least first four games of season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – If the Bills have any chance of having an elite defense again this season, it would be a lot easier with Von Miller ripping through offensive lines and putting pressure on quarterbacks.

That won’t happen for some time. The team announced Tuesday they’re keeping the future hall of famer on the injured reserve list.

Miller will miss at least the first four games of the season. He tore his ACL during a Thanksgiving game in Detroit. He practiced in pads last week.

Throughout the offseason, the pass rusher made clear he was trying to get back for week one against the New York Jets. Now, the earliest we could see Miller on the field would be week five against Jacksonsville in London.

The Bills open the season in New York on Sept. 11.