Bills will take on Jets for season opener

Evan Bourtis News10NBC
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, front, lunges with the ball under pressure from New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will open the 2023 season with a Monday night away game against their divisional rivals, the New York Jets, on Sept. 11.

The Bills will be up against an offense led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Metlife Stadium and it will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The full Bills schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on Thursday. So far, we know the team will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, Oct. 8.

In the last regular season, the Bills finished at 13-3, winning their third straight AFC East title. The Bills suffered a narrow 17-20 loss against the Jets in November for Week 9 but took their revenge in December for Week 14 with a 20-12 win.

In last season’s playoffs, the Bills won the first round against the Miami Dolphins before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals.