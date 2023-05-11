Bills will take on Jets for season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will open the 2023 season with a Monday night away game against their divisional rivals, the New York Jets, on Sept. 11.

The Bills will be up against an offense led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Metlife Stadium and it will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The full Bills schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on Thursday. So far, we know the team will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, Oct. 8.

In the last regular season, the Bills finished at 13-3, winning their third straight AFC East title. The Bills suffered a narrow 17-20 loss against the Jets in November for Week 9 but took their revenge in December for Week 14 with a 20-12 win.

In last season’s playoffs, the Bills won the first round against the Miami Dolphins before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals.