Block party kicks off Rochester’s Juneteenth celebrations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The rain didn’t keep people from celebrating outside Rochester City Hall Friday.

It’s the city’s second annual Juneteenth block party!

There were lots of food trucks and live music — including special guests and fourth graders from the World of Inquiry School.

The mayor presented a proclamation that June 19 2023 will be know as Juneteenth in Monroe County and in the city of Rochester.

“It serves us well, to understand we can overcome all obstacles in our paths,” says Malik Evans. “The observance of Juneteenth is about the journey and achievement of black Americans from a horrific period of sanctioned enslavement, to the pinnacle of human endeavors.”

More events are planned for Saturday with a Juneteenth parade kicking off in Rochester at 10 a.m. followed by a festival at MLK park.

