Blood drive on Thursday honors Childhood Cancer & Sickle Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association is holding a blood drive on Thursday to kick off Childhood Cancer & Sickle Awareness Month.

The blood drive also comes as the American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage because of a fall in the national blood supply.

The blood drive takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at West Herr Chevrolet at 3850 West Henrietta Road. People can give blood at the Red Cross Mobile Blood Drive bus. You can sign up to give blood at the Red Cross’ website, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Red Cross app.