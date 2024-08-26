Red Cross offers gift cards to donors as blood shortage continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is offering a $20 Amazon gift card to anyone who donates blood through Saturday, amid a national blood emergency shortage.

In addition, people who give blood from Sept. 1 through 15 will get an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt. As News10NBC has reported, the Red Cross issued the emergency after the national blood supply fell by 25% in July alone.

The Red Cross says the extreme weather, such as Hurricane Debby, has made the blood shortage worse by canceling nearly 60 blood drives across the country. Each year, extreme weather impacts about 90,000 blood donations.

In the Rochester area, there are some upcoming blood drives at the American Red Cross Greater Rochester Chapter on University Avenue, the Perinton Blood Donation Center, Webster Golf Club, Laurelton Fire Department on Empire Boulevard, and more.

To see a list of blood drives and to make an appointment, you can go to the Red Cross’ website. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or donate the Red Cross app.