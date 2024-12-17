Bloomfield and Wayland-Cohocton hold votes on improvement projects on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the year is nearing its end, several local school districts are holding votes for multi-million capital improvement projects.

The Bloomfield and Wayland-Cohocton school districts are holding votes on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know if you live in those districts.

You can see the results from capital improvement project votes at local school districts here. If your school district has an upcoming improvement project vote, email webmaster@whec.com to let us know about it.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Bloomfield Central School District

Bloomfield CSD is seeking to replace its aging bus garage with a new transportation center near the middle/high school campus. The project also includes funding for student programs including a Career & Technical Education (CTE) Learning Space for Agricultural Education. The $35 million project would be mostly funded through state aid.

You can read more here. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in room 121 of the middle/high school on 1 Oakmount Ave.

Wayland-Cohocton Central School District

Wayland-Cohocton CSD is seeking to renovate its innovation center for STEM programs, art and agriculture rooms, and field house. It’s also looking to improve its baseball field, HVAC system, and fuel storage for transportation. The district says the nearly $32 million capital improvement plan would not impact taxes and over 92% of the funding would come from state building aid.

You can read more here. Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Large Group Instruction Room (LGI).