Board will vote after residents raise health concerns over expanding Seneca Meadows landfill

Board will vote after residents raise health concerns

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday night on a resolution calling on the state Department of Environmental Conservation to investigate the potential health impacts of expanding the Seneca Meadows landfill.

The landfill in Waterloo, which is the largest in New York State, is seeking to expand by adding about 47 million cubic yards of air space. This would increase the height of the landfill by an additional 70 feet and allow it to operate for another 15 years.

News10NBC has been covering the efforts by Seneca Meadows to expand and extend its lease for years. Some residents are concerned about lung cancer rates in the area from 1996 to 2020, which are currently being investigated by the Department of Health. The findings are expected to be released this fall or early next year.

The resolution would also formally list Seneca County as an “interested party” in the outcome of any decisions regarding the landfill.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will include a public comment period for residents to voice their opinions on the resolution.

There is no definitive timeline for the state to decide whether to extend Seneca Meadows’ permit, as the decision ultimately lies with the DEC.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.