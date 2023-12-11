Body of Airman from Pittsford recovered after military aircraft crash

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The body of Terry Brayman, 32, the Airman from Pittsford killed in a military aircraft offshore crash in Japan, has been recovered.

The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command says seven of the Airmen have now been recovered and identified.

Officials say Brayman was recovered last Thursday after more than a week-long search.

Capt. Brayman was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan. He was a 2009 Pittsford Mendon High School graduate.

The search for the eighth victim continues.

Following personnel recovery operations, the force will turn its efforts toward salvaging the remaining aircraft debris.

