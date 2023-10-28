‘Brazen’: Man, teen sentenced for shooting that wounded three-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three-year-old Marlo Joseph was struck in the head with a bullet when Travis Lewis and Justin Rynes were shooting at a group of people in September 2022.

He was sitting in his car seat at the time. Thankfully, he survived.

On Friday, the two who have admitted causing his injuries learned how much time they’ll serve in prison.

Lewis, 35, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for firing the bullet that struck Marlo. Rynes, 17, was sentenced to five years. Both will serve five years post-release supervision.

The two admitted to firing at another group from across busy North Clinton Avenue just before 6 o’clock that evening.

“Travis Lewis shot eight times, according to ballistic evidence. Justin Rynes shot 11 times. That right there shows the gravity of it and how heinous this was,” said Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Mike Robertson, deputy chief of the Special Victims Unit.

The charges include assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance all in connection to Sept. 22, 2022.

Robertson said he was pleased with the outcome from court.

“Obviously with Mr. Rynes, we would’ve liked a higher sentence, but we understand that he’s 16, this was his first arrest,” he said. “So I think the court’s offer was fair.”

He describes the shooting as “brazen.” It’s not clear why it happened, but Robertson said the man who started it all is was Lewis – also the man who shot Marlo.

“There was a gunfight, basically back and forth. This is just before 6 o’clock in the evening on North Clinton Avenue, which is a busy street all the time, but imagine there’s people coming home from work, who are running errands, which is what Ms. [Dashaye] Snow and her son Marlo happened to be doing.”

Marlo was rushed to the hospital by his mom. He was hit in his carotid artery in his neck.

He’s been recovering ever since. His family celebrated his progress in September to mark one year since the shooting.

Eriketa Cost, News10NBC: “Do you believe this a powerful message you’re sending to the community, the streets of Rochester, that this activity will not be tolerated?”

ADA Mike Robertson: “You hope that it does. Although, unfortunately there was a lot of coverage when this happened back last year and the gun violence has not really gone down, especially in that neighborhood.”

Marlo’s family was not in attendance for the sentencing, but the families of Lewis and Ryne filled half the courtroom.

Marlo’s mother tells News10NBC she’s glad justice was served, and thankful her son is still with her today.

Meanwhile, Lewis will be sentenced next week for manslaughter for the death of Isaiah Fleming on Sept. 5, 2022.

