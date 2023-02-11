BREAKING: Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27.

Police say the residents of an apartment in the lower level of the building were involved in a domestic dispute. Officials say Leshawn Jason Scott, 39, assaulted a female in the building. Scott intentionally started a fire in the kitchen area afterwards and left the building. The fire quickly spread throughout the building, trapping Christine Cannon on the third floor. Scott did not reside in the building.

Scott was arrested on Feb. 10 and has been charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the second degree. He was arraigned in court on Saturday morning.

