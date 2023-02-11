BREAKING: Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27.
Police say the residents of an apartment in the lower level of the building were involved in a domestic dispute. Officials say Leshawn Jason Scott, 39, assaulted a female in the building. Scott intentionally started a fire in the kitchen area afterwards and left the building. The fire quickly spread throughout the building, trapping Christine Cannon on the third floor. Scott did not reside in the building.
Scott was arrested on Feb. 10 and has been charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the second degree. He was arraigned in court on Saturday morning.
Other News10NBC coverage of the Hancock Street fie:
- Woman who died in house fire on Hancock Street was an Army veteran
- House that caught fire and killed 78-year-old tenant had 62 code violations
- Office of Veterans Services steps up after 78-year-old veteran dies in Rochester house fire
- ‘No one has come to claim her’: Rochester business owner organizing memorial service for woman who died in fire