Brighton holds 5K to celebrate Fourth of July

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton is celebrating the Fourth of July with food, games, live music, and carnival rides at Meridian Centre Park.

The celebration started with a 5K race at the Twelve Corners Middle School Campus on Tuesday morning. There were about 295 people who participated in the 5K and with a winning time of 16:03 for the men and 17:25 for the women.

“We’re getting some physical activity. It’s a long day. We’ll be out. We got rides and food and music all afternoon and all evening at the Meridian Centre,” said Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle.

Here’s the schedule of events at Meridian Centre Park:

2:30 PM – 6:00 PM, Brighton Kiwanis Club FREE Kids Zone, complete with petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals and crafts.

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Rochester’s own Elaina Alston, playing crowd favorites and originals.

3:30 PM – 8:00 PM, First Player Video Game Truck

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM, Billboard charting guitarist Deepak Thettu and Friends.

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM, The Earthtones are back by popular demand

8:00 PM – 9:45 PM, Whole Foods Market presents The Skycoasters.

9:50 PM, Expanded fireworks display begins.

