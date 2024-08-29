Bruce the Bat Dog prepares for his debut in September

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings may have less than a month left in the regular season but they’re getting ready to welcome their newest teammate, Bruce the Bat Dog.

News10NBC got an inside look at how Bruce is preparing for his debut at Innovative Field. Bruce will take the field on Thursday, Sept. 5 when the Red Wings face the Worchester Red Sox.

To celebrate, the Flower City Group has announced that for each bat that Bruce fetches, it’ll donate $100 to the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign. That program benefits Honor Flight of Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center.

After Bruce finishes his bat dog duties he’ll be ready for a special meet-and-greet and-pet session with fans. Bruce is carrying on the legacy of Milo the Bat Dog who died last year at age 7.