Buffalo Bills head coach to speak about upcoming game in Detroit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are coming off a tough loss in Los Angeles against the Rams. It’s certainly not an ideal way to head into the team’s next game in Detroit, against the Lions.

News10NBC’s Ian Mills is in Orchard Park as Head Coach Sean McDermott is set to talk about the week so far, and how they’re preparing for the Lions matchup. The press conference is expected to start at 11:45 a.m.

News10NBC will livestream the press conference. You can watch it in this story, on our Facebook, or our YouTube channel.

The loss against the Rams is Buffalo’s third of the season. Standing 10-3, the Bills have claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC East.

This Sunday, the team will take on the Lions in Detroit at 4:25 p.m. Here’s what the rest of the regular season looks like: