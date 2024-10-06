Buffalo Bills matchup against a familiar face in Houston

HOUSTON, T.X. — The Buffalo Bills are hunting for a rebound win in Houston Sunday after suffering their first loss of the season to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

The Week 5 matchup comes with a familiar face on the other end of the pitch: Stefon Diggs. Diggs played for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons until he was traded in 2024. This is the first time he’ll meet his former team on the gridiron.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston. Both teams are currently 3-1. The game will be on CBS and Paramount+.