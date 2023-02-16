Buffalo shooter will appear in federal court on Thursday after getting life in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Payton Gendron, the man who shot and killed 10 Black people at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, is due in federal court on Thursday.

Gendron was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday on state charges to which he plead guilty. He still faces 27 federal charges, which could possibly carry the death penalty.

Gendron pleaded not guilty to the federal charges last year. In December, Gendron’s lawyer said he would plead guilty to federal charges if the death penalty was not being considered.