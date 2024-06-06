Bullets hit home in city neighborhood that’s seen multiple cases of gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house on Champlain Street near Epworth Street overnight on Thursday in a neighborhood on the city’s southwest side that’s seen multiple recent cases of gunfire.
One person was inside the house when it was shot-up. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers pick up casing around 3:15 a.m. No one was hit and Rochester Police have no suspects in custody yet.
RPD is also investigating gunfire just blocks away on Hawley Street overnight. On Tuesday night, gunfire also hit a home on nearby Columbia Avenue while six people including a four-year-old were inside. Hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was shot around the same area, while walking on Epworth Street.