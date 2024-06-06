Bullets hit home in city neighborhood that’s seen multiple cases of gunfire

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house on Champlain Street near Epworth Street overnight on Thursday in a neighborhood on the city’s southwest side that’s seen multiple recent cases of gunfire.

One person was inside the house when it was shot-up. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers pick up casing around 3:15 a.m. No one was hit and Rochester Police have no suspects in custody yet.

RPD is also investigating gunfire just blocks away on Hawley Street overnight. On Tuesday night, gunfire also hit a home on nearby Columbia Avenue while six people including a four-year-old were inside. Hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was shot around the same area, while walking on Epworth Street.