Business leaving The Mall at Greece Ridge over ’employee safety’

GREECE, N.Y. — Theresa DiMarco has a short-term lease at The Mall at Greece Ridge for her business, Carousel Cookies. But after what happened this week, she’s ending it early.

After a fight broke out on Christmas Eve and then another disturbance the day after Christmas, DiMarco has decided to end her lease early and shut down her business at the mall.

DiMarco took to social media to announce Carousel Cookies will be leaving the mall as of Dec. 31.

Multiple police agencies responded to the disturbances on Dec. 26, and the mall closed early.

Wilmorite, which owns the mall, is now requiring anyone 19 and under to be chaperoned by a parent or guardian through Jan. 1.

News10NBC caught up with Theresa and her husband Steve DiMarco at their commercial kitchen where they bake their cookies. Their lease at the mall was supposed to go through January, but they’ve decided to leave a month early.

“The biggest concern to me was employee safety,” Theresa said. “You know our employees we have — we don’t have young kids working for us — I have mature women working for us, and honestly I’m not going to subject them to that. They’re my age; I’m not going to subject myself to it so I’m certainly not going to subject them to it.”

Looking ahead, she said, “I think that as the winter goes on it’s just going to continue, especially on weekends, being a place to fear, not to go to enjoy yourselves and walk around the mall. And I can’t in good conscience do that to my employees.”

And a shopper said although he feels safe shopping at the mall, he is concerned about his grandparents patronizing it.

“I feel safe going anywhere, to be honest with you, but I can’t say that for my 65-year-old grandfather who wants to go to the mall and get something,” shopper Frankie Antinetto said.

News10NBC reached out to mall owner Wilmorite to talk about the safety concerns of some shoppers and businesses but has not heard back yet.

