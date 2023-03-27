Businesses showcase their wares to homeowners at this year’s Home and Garden Show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the last day of the Home and Garden Show in Rochester. Businesses gathered at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center to showcase their wares to homeowners.

Landscaping, decking, patios, siding, windows, and more were on display. Organizers described the Home and Garden show as a win-win for businesses and consumers.

“It’s an opportunity for all those businesses to make appointments and get to the consumers and do those projects that they have been waiting all winter long,” said Chief Executive Officer of Rochester Homebuilders’ Association, Rick Herman.

This year’s Home and Garden Show was the first one held since 2019, due to the pandemic

