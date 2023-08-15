Butter from Batavia arrives at state fair grounds for sculpture

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair opens on Wednesday, Aug. 23. There will be plenty of food, live music, activities, farm animals, and the famous butter sculpture.

Eight hundred pounds of butter arrived at the fairgrounds to make the annual sculpture and work has already started. The butter is from a farm in Batavia.

After the fair, the butter sculpture will be de-constructed and brought back to a dairy farm in Livingston County.

“We start with the design work with sketches and once we have the armatures done, which takes weeks, then we are preparing to come up to Syracuse and bring all of that with us,” said Marie Pelton, butter sculpture creator.

The sculpture will be unveiled on opening day in Syracuse. You can see a schedule of the fair, which closes on Labor Day, and get tickets here.