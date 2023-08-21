Butter sculpture will be unveiled Tuesday at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair will reveal this year’s butter sculpture on Tuesday morning at its dairy building.

The butter sculpture’s reveal will come a day before the 13-day fair opens. The fair runs from Wednesday, August 23 through Labor Day, September 4 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse on 581 State Fair Blvd.

A total of 800 pounds of butter arrived at the fair last week from a farm in Batavia. Last year’s theme of the sculpture was refuel greatness, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and its importance to women’s sports.

Tickets to the fair cost $6 and parking costs $10. Admission is free for people 65 and older or children 12 and under. You can get tickets online here or by calling 1-800-514-3849. You can see News10NBC’s guide to the fair here.