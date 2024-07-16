Canandaigua cleans up morning after severe storms
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Ontario County is cleaning up after a storm on Monday afternoon brought golf ball-sized hail, severe thunderstorms, knocked down power lines, and toppled trees.
News10NBC TODAY was live at Kershaw Park in Canandaigua and saw large branches scattered. We also saw part of a gas pump ripped apart at the Speedway near Kershaw Park.
At Eastern Boulevard in Canandaigua, multiple utility poles were down and a traffic light wasn’t working. We saw crews working to repair the traffic light.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo will send a crew to Ontario County to survey the damage.
