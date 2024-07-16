Canandaigua cleans up morning after severe storms

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Ontario County is cleaning up after a storm on Monday afternoon brought golf ball-sized hail, severe thunderstorms, knocked down power lines, and toppled trees.

News10NBC TODAY was live at Kershaw Park in Canandaigua and saw large branches scattered. We also saw part of a gas pump ripped apart at the Speedway near Kershaw Park.

At Eastern Boulevard in Canandaigua, multiple utility poles were down and a traffic light wasn’t working. We saw crews working to repair the traffic light.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo will send a crew to Ontario County to survey the damage.