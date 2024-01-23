Candlelight vigil will honor Pittsford native killed in D.C.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil on Thursday will be held in memory of Ryan Realbuto, the Pittsford native killed in Washington, D.C. in what police suspect was a botched robbery.

The vigil will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Doyle Chapel of St. Bonaventure University, where he graduated from. You can livestream the vigil here.

Realbuto, 23, was shot and killed while walking back with friends from a youth church event on Jan. 18. In D.C., he worked as an active member of the Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps, a Catholic volunteer organization. Realbuto was a 2019 graduate of Pittsford-Mendon High School.

RELATED: