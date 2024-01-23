Candlelight vigil will honor Pittsford native killed in D.C.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil on Thursday will be held in memory of Ryan Realbuto, the Pittsford native killed in Washington, D.C. in what police suspect was a botched robbery.
The vigil will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Doyle Chapel of St. Bonaventure University, where he graduated from. You can livestream the vigil here.
Realbuto, 23, was shot and killed while walking back with friends from a youth church event on Jan. 18. In D.C., he worked as an active member of the Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps, a Catholic volunteer organization. Realbuto was a 2019 graduate of Pittsford-Mendon High School.
RELATED:
- Tributes come in for Ryan Realbuto; A ‘gentle soul’ killed in botched D.C. robbery
- ‘No mother should have to bury their child’: Family, friends grieve loss of Pittsford man killed in D.C.
- ‘This is heartbreaking’: Pittsford-Mendon graduate shot and killed in Washington, D.C.