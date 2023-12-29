Celebrating collective work and responsibility on the third day of Kwanzaa

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday was the third day of Kwanzaa, and in Rochester there was an event at the Memorial Art Gallery.

Kwanzaa brings African-American and Pan-African culture and traditions together. The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition is hosting celebrations this week under the theme Harambee, which means “Let’s pull together.”

Thursday’s event focused on the principle of collective work and responsibility. The celebration included arts and crafts, music, a dance workshop and a tour of the black artists in the museum’s collection.

