Charges against Clyde-Savannah teens accused of sexual assault could be reduced or dropped in Feb.

WAYNE COUNTY N.Y. – A judge adjourned the case of three Clyde-Savannah teens accused of a heinous sexual assault to Feb. 2 after a lengthy pre-trial discussion.

The judge was set to decide on Wednesday about whether the boys’ charges could be reduced or dismissed entirely, but the defense made a motion to adjourn the case, and the judge agreed to the motion.

The three boys are accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student in a locker room before football practice in October. The judge said the nature of the charges are “heinous.”

A fourth boy, 14, is charged with unlawful surveillance. The assault was recorded and spread on social media.







