Four teens indicted for sexual assault in Clyde; Police say it was recorded and shared online

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – Four teens have been indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury for assaulting a teenager in a Clyde-Savannah High School locker room.

Clyde Police have been investigating the assault since Halloween. The victim is a 14-year-old boy. Police say he was assaulted in the male locker room.

The victim’s parents contacted police after a recording of the assault circulated on social media, according to the department.

At the time, the school superintendent said the incident involved the varsity football team and happened before a practice. The superintendent canceled the rest of the season.

On Thursday, the grand jury indicted three Clyde boys ages 15, 16, and 17 on charges of felony first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, misdemeanor first-degree hazing, and misdemeanor forcible touching. A 16-year-old from Clyde has been indicted on two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance.

All four were arrested, processed, and brought to Wayne County Youth Part for arraignment and an order of protection was issued.

All four teens were released to their parents and will be back in court next week.

Clyde Police say the investigation remains active.

