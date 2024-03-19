City advises people to boil water after body found in Highland Reservoir
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is advising people in some areas to boil water out of abundance of caution after a body was found in the Highland Reservoir on Tuesday morning.
The Monroe County Department of Public Health ordered a boil water notice for all areas within the map, including these areas served by the Highland Reservoir:
- Genesee River to Flint Street
- Flint Street to Genesee Street
- Genesee Street to Arnett Boulevard
- Arnett Boulevard to Westfield Street
- Westfield Street to Chili Avenue
- Chili Avenue to Lee Road
- Lee Road to Lexington Ave
- Lexington Ave to Genesee River
- Genesee River to Inner Loop
- Inner Loop to University Avenue
- University Avenue to North/South Goodman Street
- South Goodman Street to Linden Street
- Linden Street to Mount Hope Avenue
- Mount Hope Avenue to McLean Street
- McLean Street to Genesee River
The city is recommending for people to boil tap water for one minute, then let it cool, before using it to drink, make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth, or prepare food until further notice.
According to the city, tests indicate that the drinking water is safe but officials have shut down the Highland Reservoir after discovering the body “out of abundance of caution.” Over the next 16 hours, the city will test more water samples to make sure the water is safe. The reservoir won’t be used again until it has been drained and cleaned.