City advises people to boil water after body found in Highland Reservoir

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is advising people in some areas to boil water out of abundance of caution after a body was found in the Highland Reservoir on Tuesday morning.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health ordered a boil water notice for all areas within the map, including these areas served by the Highland Reservoir:

Genesee River to Flint Street

Flint Street to Genesee Street

Genesee Street to Arnett Boulevard

Arnett Boulevard to Westfield Street

Westfield Street to Chili Avenue

Chili Avenue to Lee Road

Lee Road to Lexington Ave

Lexington Ave to Genesee River

Genesee River to Inner Loop

Inner Loop to University Avenue

University Avenue to North/South Goodman Street

South Goodman Street to Linden Street

Linden Street to Mount Hope Avenue

Mount Hope Avenue to McLean Street

McLean Street to Genesee River

The city is recommending for people to boil tap water for one minute, then let it cool, before using it to drink, make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth, or prepare food until further notice.

According to the city, tests indicate that the drinking water is safe but officials have shut down the Highland Reservoir after discovering the body “out of abundance of caution.” Over the next 16 hours, the city will test more water samples to make sure the water is safe. The reservoir won’t be used again until it has been drained and cleaned.