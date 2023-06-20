City Council will vote on RCSD budget Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Council is scheduled to vote on the Rochester City School District budget on Tuesday night.

Rochester’s board of education passed the $1 billion budget last month. This is the first time in the board’s 130-year history that the district’s budget has exceeded $1 billion. Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso said the budget is balanced, aligned, and targeted.

The budget is a 4.5% increase from the current budget. More than $196 million in the budget comes from American Rescue Plan money awarded to the school district since 2020. This will be the last year that COVID-19 relief funds will assist the budget.