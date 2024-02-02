City kicks off Black History Month with ‘An Evening of Art and Jazz’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester kicked off Black History Month Thursday night. the mayor says it’s a time to formally acknowledge the power and depth of the achievements of Black Americans.

Tuesday night, City Hall hosted “An Evening of Art and Jazz.” People were gathered in the City Hall atrium to celebrate African-American culture in the arts. An art exhibit opened in the City Hall Link gallery.

Officials from the city’s Black History Committee hope the public celebrates Black history, 365 days a year.

“Every day to us is Black History Day, and it should be celebrated every day, so even though February is signified as that, we celebrate it all year,” said Hazel Washington, chair of the Black History Committee.

Next Wednesday, Feb. 7, there will be a free concert at City Hall from noon to 1 p.m.

There are a number of Black History Month events scheduled for the near future.