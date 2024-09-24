City says closing Walgreens store could create ‘medical desert’ on southwest side

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Imagine walking two miles to get your prescription filled. That’s what one Rochester woman says she will have to do if Walgreens closes its West Main Street store.

Mayor Malik Evans wrote the Walgreens CEO a letter listing all of the reasons why he believes they should not close this store on West Main Street. The mayor says this will send the southwest side of Rochester into a “medical desert,” particularly for those who live nearby and may not have transportation to stores further away.

Kimberly McCann also shares his concern. saying she visits the store every other day.

“Yes, I’ll probably have to travel all the way to Monroe Avenue. That makes me feel terrible because I don’t have a car and I have to walk,” McCann said.

Monroe Avenue is the closest Walgreens to the one that’s set to close. It’s about two miles away, which for McCann will take two hours round-trip on foot.

“I will let them know. Don’t forget about the little people out here that need this store. Practically, the community needs to store,” McCann said.

Walgreens gave News10NBC this statement about the decision to close the West Main Street location:

“Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy. However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to serve our patients profitably. We’ve reached a point where the current pharmacy model is not sustainable and the challenges in our operating environment require that we approach the market differently.”

“We are making substantial changes to our store footprint, closing stores based on profitability including this store in Rochester which are not able cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. While it is not an easy decision to close a store, we will work to minimize customer disruptions. We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members and offer our dedicated team members new roles at other locations.”

The announcement to close the store comes nearly two years after Walgreens’ decision to close its other store on Thurston Road, which was the only other drugstore in the 19th Ward.

