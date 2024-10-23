City will send letters to thosuands of residents whose service lines contain lead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester will soon send letters to thousands of residents whose service lines contain lead, part of the city’s project to remove all lead service pipes by 2030.

As News10NBC has reported, almost one in three service lines connecting homes and businesses to water mains in the city currently contain lead. The letters will explain how residents can learn when their service lines will be replaced. The letters will also have tips on minimizing lead in drinking water.

So far, the city has replaced over 8,100 lead service lines but still has a long way to go before reaching its goal. The city is funding the project with $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and state agencies.

The city’s Water Bureau plans to send letters to 13,000 residents whose lines contain lead, another 17,000 residents whose lines are made of an unknown material, and 3,300 residents whose lines contain galvanized steel. People whose lines are made of safer materials such as copper or plastic won’t get a letter.

City residents can also check online to see if their service line contains lead. The website has information on water quality and updates on the service line replacement project.