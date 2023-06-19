Community celebrates Juneteenth at Brighton Farmers Market

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Town of Brighton celebrated Juneteenth at the Brighton Farmers Market on Sunday.

The celebration included performances from the African drum troupe Womba Africa and Black-owned food trucks. Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas. Soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and announce the end of slavery there.

“It allows us an opportunity to reflect on what this day actually means, the fact that not all Americans were granted freedom at the same time,” said Miriam Moore, chief diversity officer at the Town of Brighton.

