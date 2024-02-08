Community celebrates Susan. B Anthony ahead of her birthday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The birthday of women’s suffrage movement leader Susan B. Anthony is just a week away. An event at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Wednesday honored her legacy.

“This is about women empowerment. This is about uh just pushing the women’s agenda forward,” said Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons.

People in attendance said there’s still work to be done for women’s rights. The annual birthday celebration is a fundraiser for the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, which is looking to make major renovations. Lawmakers dedicated $10 million in funding for the renovations in the 2023 state budget.