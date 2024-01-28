Community will gather to remember Wayne County firefighter who died in line of duty

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A celebration of life will be held Sunday for the firefighter who died last week.

Dan DeWolf, 52, was a member of the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department, which serves the northern part of the Town of Arcadia. He went into cardiac arrest at the scene of a house fire on Fairville Maple Ridge Road on Jan. 22.

MORE: Wayne County community mourning firefighter who died while responding to house fire

EMTS and other first responders tried to save his life. DeWolf died at the hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God, 7608 Rt. 31 in Lyons. It will be streamed online here. Guests are asked to arrive by 1:30 p.m. On Monday, a funeral procession with fire department honors will travel to Fairville Cemetery, Fairville Maple Ridge Road, in Newark and arrive at 11 a.m.

In his honor, donations may be made to Newark Assembly of God Church, 1088 Hartnagle Road, Newark, N.Y. 14513, or Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88, Newark, N.Y. 14513.