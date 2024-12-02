Consumer Alert: How to find the best Cyber Monday Deals 

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s Cyber Monday and folks who track retail pricing say the discounts on many products are deeper than usual. As experts told us in last week’s Consumer Alerts, some of the best deals are on TVs. But you have to wade through a lot of fake deals and deep discounts on bad products to find the best buy for your buck.

That’s why if you’re shopping on Amazon, it’s a good idea to use a price history checker like camelcamelcamel.

Let’s say you need a new TV for the family room. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry found a 50-inch Toshiba for 41 percent off for about $190.

Is this a good price? To get the price history, copy and paste the URL in camelcamelcamel.

Deanna learned that $190 is indeed the lowest price for which this TV has been sold. This is a good buy. But if all this research is just too much work, you can use Cyber Monday guides from product review sites like Consumer Reports and Wirecutter.

Both reviewed thousands of deals and listed the best deals on the best products.



“We’ve done all of the vetting,” said Kaitlyn Mahar, a deals writer for Wirecutter. “We use camelcamelcamel as well as our own internal price tracking data so that we can ensure that it is the best price. So if you go to Wirecutter deals either on our social media or on the Wirecutter website, we’re right there on the top right, then you’ll see all of the deals that are not only good deals but on products that our experts have rigorously tested so that we know these products are the best of the best.”

Here’s an example: Both Consumer Reports and Wirecutter say a KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer is top of the line. Amazon has it on sale for about $330. But on Wirecutter’s deals page, it shows you can get a refurbished model for $200 on KitchenAid’s site as well as Walmart’s.

Refurbished products from reputable retailers are generally safe because they’ve been inspected, repaired if needed, and come with a warranty. Wirecutter provided links to a number of retailers, giving you a choice and saving you the step of using a price comparison tool like Shopzilla or Capital One Shopping.