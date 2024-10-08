Consumer Alert: How to get the best deals on Prime Day and what to watch out for

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday and Wednesday are October’s Amazon Prime Days, often touted as the best time to save money on everything from toothpaste to tires. So, how can Amazon Prime members take advantage of the savings and what should they watch out for?

The deals aren’t too bad, with things like headphones and earbuds, cosmetics, skincare, and even packs of protein shakes on sale. Deals of the day last only 24 hours, while lightning deals are usually just a few hours. Target, Walmart, and Best Buy are also having deals on Tuesday.

“Use this time to your advantage. Comparison shopping, to spread out your cash flow. If nothing else, start to get the budget together,” said Ted Rossman, Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst. “You probably have something like five or six paychecks before the holidays so set money aside from each of them. That way you’re not going into expensive credit card debt.”

Get this, the average credit card interest rate right now is about 20%. The National Retail Federation predicts the average holiday shopper spends about $900 on gifts. Of course, starting early allows you to spread out the spending and use cash.

However, there are some things shoppers should be wary of when they see a big price drop. A lot of listings on Amazon that appear at the top are sponsored products, meaning companies pay to have them listed first. Be sure to check reviews to make sure you’re getting the best deal on quality products.

