Consumer Alert: Is New York holding your money? Here’s how to get it back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Is the state of New York holding money that belongs to you? That’s the question New York Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli is asking as his staff travels the state holding town halls about the state’s unclaimed funds account.

Right now there’s $49 million in the account, and $1.5 million is returned to New Yorkers every day. Often your money ends up in that account when for example, you abandon a bank account or you overpay a bill.

I checked. The comptroller’s office is not holding a town hall in our area. But you can get the information you need online. You can learn more about New York’s unclaimed funds here.

Click here to perform a search to see if the state is holding your money.