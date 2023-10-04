Convicted Brighton ax murderer’s convictions officially erased

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man found guilty of killing his wife — also known as the “Brighton ax murderer” — had his murder conviction officially erased on Monday by the NYS Supreme Court.

James Krauseneck Jr. was convicted in September 2022 and later died in prison in May of 2023 while an appeal was pending. He was 71 years old.

His death is what led to his conviction being reversed by State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano Jr. This comes from a principle called the “abatement doctrine,” stating that when someone dies with an undecided appeal, convictions can be tossed out.

Related: