County and city office building will close Wednesday for Juneteenth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County and City of Rochester office buildings will close on Wednesday for Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates freedom from slavery.

In addition, county libraries, local DMV branches, and the Ecopark will close. Public school will not be in session on Wednesday. For the city, refuse and recycling will not take place on Wednesday and it will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. The 311 call center will remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during normal hours.

