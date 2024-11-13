County legislature votes to reallocate funding from Metro Justice to VOC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republicans in the Monroe County Legislature have voted to reallocate American Rescue Plan funding from Metro Justice to the Veterans Outreach Center.

Two Democrats also voted in favor of the amendment. Republican leaders say that Metro Justice, a grassroots activist organization, has a history of advocating for “divisive policies” including anti-law enforcement positions and radical economic reforms. Metro Justice has pushed for a government takeover of RG&E because of billing and customer service issues.

The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is being distributed among different non-profits. We’ve reached out to Metro Justice for comment and are waiting to hear back.