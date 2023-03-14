Woman accused with husband of trying to set their 1-year-old on fire takes plea deal

TYRE, N.Y. – In May of 2022 a Florida couple was charged with attempted aggravated murder and more in the incident where the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to light their 1-year-old child on fire.

Jamie Avery Jr. has plead guilty to attempted assault, however, he then filed a motion to withdraw his plea . A hearing has been ordered to determine if there are grounds to withdraw the plea. His wife Lisbeth Collado, was scheduled for an evidentiary hearing on Monday, however after consulting with her attorney, she too decided to enter a guilty plea to the same charge. The maximum penalty is 25 years in prison. Both remain in custody until the hearing and/or sentencing. No sentencing date has been set.

Avery was a truck driver and traveling with Collado and their two children on May 3, 2022. The family was traveling from the Syracuse area west bound on the Thruway when they stopped at Love’ s Plaza in Tyre. The reason for their stop and the actions taken at the plaza remain unclear.

Responding deputies found a 1-year-old covered in a flammable substance and say the two tried to light the child on fire, which caused fires at the truck stop. While clearing the area, deputies later found a 4-year-old inside the cab of a tractor-trailer with head injuries. The children were rushed to the hospital.

The children were released from the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.