CPR device a lifesaving tool for North Greece Fire District

GREECE, N.Y. – The North Greece Fire District received a lifesaving gift Wednesday.

The LUCAS 3 mechanical CPR device is used to deliver chest compressions to a person in cardiac arrest.

Firefighters say this will help them provide better care when it matters most.

The machine cost $19,000, but firefighters say it’s worth every penny and will make a big difference.

We all saw that after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest a few weeks back. Doctors say CPR helped save his ife.

The LUCAS 3 performs chest compressions during CPR. (Photo: Josh Newcombe/WHEC)

The LUCAS 3 is used in the event of cardiac arrest. It was donated by North Greece Firefighters Local 3827.

Union President Mark Baxter says the device delivers a more than 60 percent blood flow increase to the brain than manual CPR.

And because it’s automatic, it doesn’t tire out.

“This is something that we believe firmly will increase the potential for life after cardiac arrest emergency or event and we do believe that it will show immediate results with our community here in Greece and beyond,” Baxter said.

“It’s a tool in our tool box, however it does not replace contacting of 911, initiating EMS, bystander CPR or hands-only CPR use of an AED if there is one available until fire and EMS personnel arrive,” Chief Samuel DeRosa said.

This is the second fire department in Greece to get this device. Barnard Fire acquired one this month, too.

Battalion Chief John Short says the district has been flooded with requests for CPR training. Classes will be held starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 11. More information is available here.