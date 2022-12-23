Crews work to clean up toppled power lines in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, N.Y. — As the storm rolls in on Friday, high wind gusts are knocking down trees and taking out power lines, including in Wheatland where one tree fell across route 383.

Power crews just removed the top portion of this small tree that toppled over on some powerlines that stretches across the road. The road has since been reopened to traffic.

Linesman had to use a chain saw to cut up the tree and free the powerline it was leaning up against.

Traffic, in the meantime, was diverted to other roads in the area as the crews continued their work.

There’s no word yet if residents in this particular area are dealing with any power outages. As of Friday at noon, more 11,000 RG&E customers in Monroe County are without power and more than 10,000 local National Grid customers are without power. You can see the latest numbers from RG&E here and the latest numbers from National Grid here.

Crews are also dealing with broken tree limbs and other wind storm related debris on the roads. We talked to the employee of one company that did lose power for about 45 minutes.

“It came out of nowhere, we came in this morning to kind of prep for the storm,” said Alex Luns of silver touch auto sports. “We were putting stuff away, moving cars inside. We didn’t know how bad it was going to get and the power just went out.”

