First Alert Weather: Red Alert Friday into Saturday for strong winds, plunging temperatures and lake snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A high-impact winter storm is plowing through the Great Lakes tonight and into the Northeast on Friday.

We start Friday with rain showers and temperatures in the 40s very early, but a powerful cold front will quickly change rain over to a period of snow, and temperatures plummeting into the 20s, teens and eventually single digits by evening.

This will cause wet roads and slush to quickly freeze up with areas of black ice. Roads will become very slick and icy, and travel will become difficult, despite little snow on the roads. Area-wide snow will be limited to an inch or two.

Winds will ramp up to 40-50 mph following our cold front, and lake effect snow will develop off of Lake Erie. First the wind: Initially, we shouldn’t see many power outages, but we’ll get a second surge of stronger winds later in the evening.

Some gusts may reach 60-70 mph, mainly in western Monroe, Orleans and Genesee Counties, where some power outages are possible. Away from Lake Erie will gust 50-60 mph late in the evening, with some isolated outages possible. If you lose power, cold temperatures will become a big problem.

Air temperatures drop into the single digits by dinner time, and wind chills well below zero. Lake effect snow off Lake Erie continues Friday night into Saturday, with howling winds creating whiteouts and blizzard conditions if you’re traveling west toward Buffalo.

This may also include western Monroe County if that Lake Erie band stretches into the Rochester area. Travel will improve by Sunday morning from Rochester to Buffalo. If you need to travel from Rochester east, it’ll be a much better drive, but wind and a little snow, plus icy roads will still be somewhat of a problem.

Bottom line: areas west of Rochester will have a much greater impact from wind and snow than those communities east of Rochester. But everybody will be feeling the impacts of this major winter storm. Stay with News10NBC on-air and online for continuous updates.