Customers bid farewell to Jimmy Z’s on its last night before closing

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Brockport locals bid farewell to a popular restaurant on Thursday night. People came out to celebrate the iconic Jimmy Z’s plates and shakes before it closed it’s doors permanently.

The restaurant has been operating in the college town for more than 20 years. Jimmy Z and his dad “Poppy” told News10NBC that they’re closing for a number of reasons including health issues, trouble finding staff, and the need to cut hours.

On Thursday night, some people came for the first time and others have been eating at Jimmy Z’s for years. Luke Dusett has been a customer at Jimmy Z’s since he was a freshman in high school.

“We would walk from high school here and it’s always just been a place where kids can hang out, a good spot. He’s always been super friendly to everybody. It’s been like a staple in Brockport society. Best plates in Rochester,” Dusett said.

For Donovan, closing night was his first time eating at Jimmy Z’s. “It’s bound to be good if there are this many people in line,” he said.

The family will run “Poppy’s food truck” through September and will continue to cater private events into the future.