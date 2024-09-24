Damar Hamlin speaks about earning first career interception after cardiac arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recorded his first career interception during Monday’s victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It happened nearly two years after his heart stopped on the field, also during a Monday Night Football game.

Hamlin credits his achievement to God and his teammates.

“To be able to come all the way back from that and to have special moment like that, it’s all God right there. So, I been giving him the praise like crazy lately because it wasn’t easy but I’m super thankful to my teammates for just the support and the love,” Hamlin said following the game.

Hamlin got his big moment when Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence overthrew his target and Hamlin was on the receiving end. Hamlin says that, when he steps on the field, he goes into it with the mentality of just wanting to make plays for his teammates. He says the support he gets back from them is unmatched.

The Bills now head to Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night.

Hamlin continues to raise awareness of the importance of learning CPR and the need for more defibrillators in public places. On Monday, he was talking about his program with the NFL’s Smart Heart Sports Coalition to get more automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, into schools and playing fields.

