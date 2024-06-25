Dan DiClemente, longtime president of union for RCSD support staff, has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dan DiClemente, the longtime president of the union that represents over a thousand support staff within the Rochester City School District, has died after a battle with cancer.

DiClemente served as the president of BENTE Local 2419 union for 22 years. The union includes maintenance, food service, and security personnel.

Last week, members of the district’s board of education held a moment of silence at a meeting after DiClemente entered hospice. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals on Ridgeway Avenue. The funeral is Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church on North Greece Road.