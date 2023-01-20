Dateline special on Brighton Ax Murder airs Friday night

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Dateline is airing its special on Friday night about the Brighton Ax Murder case.

The special comes after James Krauseneck was found guilty of killing his wife Cathy with an ax as she slept in 1982. Krauseneck was sentenced to 25 years to life in November for the murder in the Brighton home.

The special airs at 9 p.m. on NBC.

