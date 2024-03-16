Daughter of car crash victim remembering him this St. Patrick’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Webster family is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend a little differently this year, without their loved one.

Tommy Doherty was a retired Monroe County jail deputy. He died in a car crash in January after his car collided with another car at the intersection of State Route 441 and Canandaigua Road.

Doherty’s daughter Bridget says her dad was a loving grandfather, uncle and friend. She says St. Patrick’s Day was like Christmas to her dad, and every year he would go all out. She says he usually started planning months in advance for this year, even taking off of work.

But this year there will be a hole missing.

“He was super into coming downtown to see the parade,” says Bridget. “He would come and get a big hotel suite — in fact the last time we were able to do that was in this hotel so that he had a good vantage point to see all the happenings. He definitely wanted to be in the action all the time. So I know he’s going to be down here with us for sure.”

Bridget says she wants people to remember that life is short, and to remember to spend time with your loved ones while they’re here and cherish the moments you have with them.