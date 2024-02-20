Daytona 500 champion has Livonia native as his crew chief

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — William Byron, who won the Daytona 500 on Monday, has a Livonia native as his crew chief.

According to his bio, crew chief Rudy Fugle grew up working in his father’s salvage yard. He attended the Rochester Institute of Technology before moving south to follow his dream of working in NASCAR.

Fugle’s driver, Byron, edged out driver Alex Bowman to take the checkered flag. This is Byron’s first Daytona 500 victory and he becomes the sixth driver to take the trophy for Hendrick Motorsports.

News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Fugle after Byron’s win at the Watkins Glen International race back in August.