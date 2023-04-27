Death of health care worker Brittni Iverson ruled a homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The death of health care worker Brittni Iverson, just after Thanksgiving, has been ruled a homicide.

Rochester Police confirmed the classification in an email to News10NBC Thursday.

“The Major Crimes Unit has completed their investigation into the homicide of Brittni Iverson. The investigation has been turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for review of any potential criminal charges,” according to the department.

Iverson died on Nov. 29, a short time after she was in a confrontation inside a DePaul addiction services group home on Dewey Avenue.

At a gathering outside DePaul several days later, Iverson’s uncle Damon Iverson said, “Brittni showed up for work, something happened, and she never made it back home. That’s what we know.”

On Dec. 2, 2022, News10NBC reported that on the previous Tuesday, Nov. 29th, police were called to DePaul for some kind of fight. At the time, RPD said Iverson and the other person or people involved were gone by the time police arrived. That night, RPD was called to Strong Memorial Hospital because Iverson was at the hospital and in critical condition and she died a few hours later.

Iverson was a junior social work student at State University of New York at Brockport.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says there were more than 8,500 acts of violence against health care workers in 2020. The New York State Association of Nurses says violence has been going up for a decade.

After Iverson’s death, family, friends, and coworkers released balloons outside her workplace in her memory.